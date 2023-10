HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The woman accused of setting an Evansville business’ American flag on fire has been ruled not fit to stand trial.

Court documents say Sierra Malloy lacks competency to stand trial after a psychological exam. Malloy will be taken to a mental health facility, and will be re-evaluated in the future.

Evansville Police say Malloy took down the American flag from a business’ flagpole, set it on fire and raised an ISIS flag in its place.