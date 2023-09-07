HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the City of Jasper have announced a closure for Courthouse Square starting Tuesday, September 12.

The closure will allow road crews to finish the paving of surface asphalt. The closure will be during daytime hours and will last through Wednesday, September 13. Local residents will have access to the Square after 6 p.m. on Tuesday but will be asked to move their vehicles by 7 a.m. for both mornings.

There will also be intermittent lane closures and lane restrictions on the Square and on the streets that enter and exit the Square starting Friday, September 8 as crews prepare for the final surfacing.