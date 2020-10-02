COVID-19 antibody study comes to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A research company is doing a study in Evansville, providing rapid COVID tests in return for a possible antibody treatment study.

Qualmedica research is partnering with Eli Lilly to see if a certain antibody treatment reduces the recovery time from coronavirus.

Right now they’re looking for patients who test positive for COVID-19 with early mild to moderate symptoms.

Chosen patients will be given an IV feeding their system antibodies that have been made from one of the first people in country to recover from the virus.

The goal of this antibody treatment is to boost immune defense instead of letting the human body develop its own response.

Anyone wanting to learn more about this study or how to participate can call Evansville’s Qualmedica research location at (812) 205-2475 or visit their website.

