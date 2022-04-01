HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A special COVID-19 booster clinic will be offered on Saturday at Deaconess Clinic Henderson.

Boosters for Moderna or Pfizer will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to noon in the clinic located on the first floor of the south tower at Deaconess Henderson Hospital. The following guidelines explain who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster:

Criteria for 1st booster shot of mRNA vaccines (For Pfizer) 12 and older and received their second shot at least 5 months ago. (For Moderna) 18 and older and received their second shot at least 5 months ago.

Criteria for 2nd booster shot of mRNA vaccines Patients must be at least 50 years of age or older. Received their first booster at least 4 months ago.



You can schedule your appointment online here.