COVID-19 case reported at Haubstadt Community School

HAUBSTADT, Ind (WEHT) South Gibson School officials confirm there is a positive case of COVID-19 at Haubstadt Community School. Officials say the individual is not required to be at school until classes begin Thursday.

On Sunday, the Catholic Diocese of Evansville announced that a staff member at one of their schools, and two students at one of the diocesan Catholic schools tested positive for coronavirus.

This story will be updated.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)

