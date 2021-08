VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Sheriff Dave Wedding says that COVID-19 cases are declining at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Sheriff Wedding says he doesn’t have an exact number of positive cases, but he told Eyewitness News, the number of cases are now in the single digits. The Sheriff says at one point, up to 28 inmates tested positive.

The Sheriff credits the vaccine with stopping the spread. He says more vaccination clinics are planned in the future.