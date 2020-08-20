COVID-19 cases increasing at southern Indiana schools

(WEHT)- Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Brad Schneider says three more students have tested positive for COVID-19 as cases continue to increase across the Tri-State.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that there is at least one case at Castle High School and two at Sharon Elementary. Sharon Elementary School says neither case at the school are related. Six students at the school have been quarantined as close contacts.

Meanwhile, a student at North Posey Elementary School has also tested positive for the virus. Officials with the South Gibson School Corporation say one student and one staff member have also tested positive for the virus.

(This story was originally published on August 20, 2020)

