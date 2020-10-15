COVID-19 cases reported at the Evansville Protestant Home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Protestant Home, a long-term care facility, confirmed multiple COVID-19 cases in both residents and staff.

Paul Mayer, Board President, says as of Tuesday at least 23 residents and 3 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayer says they have contained the outbreak to the south unit and did not give a date when the outbreak started.

According to the Protestant Home, employees and residents are tested weekly, and it is unknown who brought the virus into the facility.

Mayer says their priority is keeping everyone safe.

(This story was originally published on October 15, 2020)