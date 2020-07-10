COVID-19 continues to affect restaurant industry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some restaurants in Evansville have had to close temporarily due to exposure to COVID-19 but that doesn’t seem to be stopping some diners from going out.

Earlier this week, Operations Manager for KC’s Marina Pointe and Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar & Grill Chad Brady says he was informed one of his employees tested positive for COVID-19. He says he was told they weren’t required to close, but he decided to close both businesses for deep cleaning just to be safe.

“I just said you know what, I’m gonna shut both places down, get every single employee tested and I’m not letting them come back until they provide a negative test. If they do test positive, until they’re released by a doctor,” said Brady.

In addition to Marina Pointe and Bud’s, Peephole, Bru Burger, Sauced, BJs Brewhouse and the Honey Moon Coffee Company have also closed for cleaning after positive exposure. Bud’s and BJs have since reopened and Honey Moon Coffee Company plans to reopen Friday, July 10. Brady says Marina Pointe is expected to reopen July 16th.



Some customers tell Eyewitness News they’re aware of the risks of COVID-19 but are tired of being stuck at the house and think it’s still safe to dine-out like normal.



“They do need to shut down and make sure everything is santizied and eveyrhing and make sure that employee is safe first and foremost and make sure the public is safe to go in there,” said Tracey Jefferys of Evansville.



According to the Vanderburgh County Health Department, anyone who has had close contact with a positive COVID-19 case should remain out of the public and stay at home and monitor symptoms for 14 days.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)