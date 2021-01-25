COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 12th round of allocations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has

awarded a 12th round of allocations, granting more than $300,000 to 12 of the 13 nonprofit applicants. In total, the Response Fund has distributed more than $2.6 million to nonprofits in the five-county region who are responding to critical needs related to the pandemic.

This round of allocations will help provide funding for food pantries, social/emotional learning

resources for students, basic necessities for homeless youth, nutritional food service for underserved breast cancer patients, mental health services, and operational deficits due to

cancelled fundraising events.

At the Cross Mission Mt. Vernon, Ind $12,500 Children’s Center for Dance Education Evansville, Ind $1,450 EVSC Foundation Evansville, Ind $19,925 Foster Care in the US, Inc. Evansville, Ind $20,000 Hemenway Memorial Presbyterian Boonville, Ind $29,500 Henager Family Museum Buckskin, Ind $15,000 Indiana Black Expo Evansville, Ind $5,000 Indiana Women in Need Foundation, Inc. Indianapolis $6,540 YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, Inc. Evansville, Ind $150,000 Ivy Tech Foundation, Inc. Evansville, Ind $5,846 The Way of Rockport, Indiana Rockport, Ind $17,300 Trinity United Methodist Church Oakland City, Ind $25,000

As part of round twelve, the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana was awarded $150,000 to continue

its outreach programs to vulnerable and at-risk students, both properly distanced and virtually. The organization is not eligible for a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.

A revised application that incorporates new criteria for funding recovery and restoration

initiatives was released in December. The application can be found at www.covidresponsefund.com.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)