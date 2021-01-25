COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 12th round of allocations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has
awarded a 12th round of allocations, granting more than $300,000 to 12 of the 13 nonprofit applicants. In total, the Response Fund has distributed more than $2.6 million to nonprofits in the five-county region who are responding to critical needs related to the pandemic.
This round of allocations will help provide funding for food pantries, social/emotional learning
resources for students, basic necessities for homeless youth, nutritional food service for underserved breast cancer patients, mental health services, and operational deficits due to
cancelled fundraising events.
|At the Cross Mission
|Mt. Vernon, Ind
|$12,500
|Children’s Center for Dance Education
|Evansville, Ind
|$1,450
|EVSC Foundation
|Evansville, Ind
|$19,925
|Foster Care in the US, Inc.
|Evansville, Ind
|$20,000
|Hemenway Memorial Presbyterian
|Boonville, Ind
|$29,500
|Henager Family Museum
|Buckskin, Ind
|$15,000
|Indiana Black Expo
|Evansville, Ind
|$5,000
|Indiana Women in Need Foundation, Inc.
|Indianapolis
|$6,540
|YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, Inc.
|Evansville, Ind
|$150,000
|Ivy Tech Foundation, Inc.
|Evansville, Ind
|$5,846
|The Way of Rockport, Indiana
|Rockport, Ind
|$17,300
|Trinity United Methodist Church
|Oakland City, Ind
|$25,000
As part of round twelve, the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana was awarded $150,000 to continue
its outreach programs to vulnerable and at-risk students, both properly distanced and virtually. The organization is not eligible for a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
A revised application that incorporates new criteria for funding recovery and restoration
initiatives was released in December. The application can be found at www.covidresponsefund.com.
(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)