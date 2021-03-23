COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 14th round of allocations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded a 14th round of allocations, awarding nearly $400,000 to 15 nonprofit applicants.

This round of allocations will help provide COVID-19 antibody testing for donated blood, zoo memberships for ALICE households, food for at-risk children, staffing needs, programs to support social-emotional learning for kids, clinic supplies, and security and safety equipment.

The Public Education Foundation received $30,000 for the “House Project.” Instead of purchasing lumber for a house, the lumber will be used to construct 85 tables and chairs for flexible outdoor seating at 15 schools within the EVSC.

Stir-n-Up Hope in Ferdinand was also awarded $30,000 to support youth in the care of the Spencer County Juvenile Probation Office. Funds will underwrite 16 weeks of Equine-Assisted Learning for 48 juvenile offenders.

14th Round Funding Recipients:

Organization: American Red Cross of Southwestern Indiana – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $18,750

Organization: Evansville Zoological Society – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $25,000

Organization: G E M Ministries – Boonville, Indiana; awarded $20,000

Organization: Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry – Garrett, Indiana; awarded $10,000

Organization: House of Bread and Peace – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $15,000

Organization: Louis J. Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $60,000

Organization: Mt. Vernon Ministerial Association – Mt. Vernon, Indiana; awarded $10,287

Organization: Muslim Association of So. Indiana for Health Advancement – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $20,000

Organization: Ozanam Family Shelter – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $35,000

Organization: Public Education Foundation – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $30,000

Organization: Spencer County CASA – Rockport, Indiana; awarded $60,000

Organization: Stir-n-Up Hope – Ferdinand, Indiana; awarded $30,000

Organization: Sycamore Rehabilitation Services – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $10,000

Organization: United Way of Southwestern Indiana – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $25,000

Organization: Urban Seeds – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $25,000

If you’d like to make a donation, visit covidresponsefund.com.