COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces two new rounds of allocations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded two new rounds of allocations, granting $282,000 to 12 nonprofit agencies and $347,000 to 12 organizations, respectively.

Disbursements made in these two rounds will aid in funding mental health and suicide prevention training, after school programming, financial literacy classes, and transportation services for vulnerable populations, underwrite building upgrades, the Delaware courtyard project, and upgrades to the Bike Share program and offset revenue loss due to pandemic restrictions.

The Parenting Time Center was awarded $40,284 in Round Fifteen to support supervised court-appointed and voluntary visitation. The funds will be used for their new Nurturing Parenting Program curriculum which is designed to build nurturing skills as an alternative to abusive and neglectful parenting practices.

As part of Round Sixteen, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville was awarded $70,000. A portion of the allocation will be used to purchase personal protective equipment such as wipes and cleaners, secure early temporary water hookup on job sites for volunteer safety, as well as cover the increase in costs per house for five houses.

Fifteenth Round Funding Recipients:

Organization: Deaconess Hospital – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $13,000

Organization: Dream Center – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $75,000

Organization: Evansville Museum of Art and Science; awarded $13,200

Organization: Forefront Community Therapy Inc – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $30,377.93

Organization: General Council of Finance & Admins of the United Methodist Church – Mt. Vernon, Indiana; awarded $25,000

Organization: Hemmenway Memorial Presbyterian Church – Boonville, Indiana; awarded $10,000

Organization: Hope Dot Com – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $5,200

Organization: Parenting Time Center – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $40,284

Organization: Peace Zone – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $18,160

Organization: Posey County Council on Aging – Mt. Vernon, Indiana; awarded $20,000

Organization: Spencer County Council on Aging – Rockport, Indiana; awarded $20,000

Organization: The Literacy Center – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $11,500

Sixteenth Round Funding Recipients: