COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces two new rounds of allocations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded two new rounds of allocations, granting $282,000 to 12 nonprofit agencies and $347,000 to 12 organizations, respectively.
Disbursements made in these two rounds will aid in funding mental health and suicide prevention training, after school programming, financial literacy classes, and transportation services for vulnerable populations, underwrite building upgrades, the Delaware courtyard project, and upgrades to the Bike Share program and offset revenue loss due to pandemic restrictions.
The Parenting Time Center was awarded $40,284 in Round Fifteen to support supervised court-appointed and voluntary visitation. The funds will be used for their new Nurturing Parenting Program curriculum which is designed to build nurturing skills as an alternative to abusive and neglectful parenting practices.
As part of Round Sixteen, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville was awarded $70,000. A portion of the allocation will be used to purchase personal protective equipment such as wipes and cleaners, secure early temporary water hookup on job sites for volunteer safety, as well as cover the increase in costs per house for five houses.
Fifteenth Round Funding Recipients:
- Organization: Deaconess Hospital – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $13,000
- Organization: Dream Center – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $75,000
- Organization: Evansville Museum of Art and Science; awarded $13,200
- Organization: Forefront Community Therapy Inc – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $30,377.93
- Organization: General Council of Finance & Admins of the United Methodist Church – Mt. Vernon, Indiana; awarded $25,000
- Organization: Hemmenway Memorial Presbyterian Church – Boonville, Indiana; awarded $10,000
- Organization: Hope Dot Com – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $5,200
- Organization: Parenting Time Center – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $40,284
- Organization: Peace Zone – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $18,160
- Organization: Posey County Council on Aging – Mt. Vernon, Indiana; awarded $20,000
- Organization: Spencer County Council on Aging – Rockport, Indiana; awarded $20,000
- Organization: The Literacy Center – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $11,500
Sixteenth Round Funding Recipients:
- Organization: Children’s Learning Center of Posey County Inc – Mt. Vernon, Indiana; awarded $10,000
- Organization: Dream Center – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $25,000
- Organization: Evansville Area Trails Coalition Inc; awarded $36,000
- Organization: Evansville Youth Hockey Association; awarded $4,000
- Organization: Habitat for Humanity of Evansville; awarded $70,000
- Organization: Ivy Tech Foundation – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $18,617.44
- Organization: Mental Health America – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $2,000
- Organization: Missing Pieces Community Development Program – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $55,000
- Organization: Point Man International Ministries – Newburgh, Indiana; awarded $20,000
- Organization: Vanderburgh County 4-H Club – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $25,000
- Organization: Vanderburgh County CASA – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $72,500
- Organization: Zion Missionary Baptist Church – Evansville, Indiana; awarded $8,500