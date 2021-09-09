COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund awards 20th round of grants

EVANSVILLE, Ind – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded a twentieth round of allocations, granting $350,000 to 22 of the 34 nonprofit applicants. In total, the Response Fund has awarded 203 grants to 122 nonprofits, amounting to $5.6 million in relief, recovery, and restoration needs related to the pandemic.

As part of round twenty, Catholic Charities was awarded $37,000 to increase the hours of a part-time counselor serving limited-income individuals and families in the Greater Evansville region who are without insurance. Several of the recipients of round twenty also plan to use the additional dollars to address mental health needs in our community. Besides Catholic Charities, these nonprofits include Community Emergency Assistance Fund, Crossroads Christian Church, Lampion Center, Optimal Rhythms, and Southwest Indiana Chamber Foundation.

In addition, Forefront Community Therapy, a newly formed nonprofit providing physical and occupational therapy to those with limited access to healthcare, was awarded $30,000 to hire a bilingual staff member to assist in translation services and sliding fee scale development.

Round 20 is the final round of allocations. Of the $6.6 million raised, $5.6 million was granted through this allocation process. The remaining $1 million will be awarded through a one-time Request for Proposal. Those award winners will be announced later in September.



Twentieth Round Funding Recipients