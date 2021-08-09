COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund gives $350,000 to nonprofits

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded a nineteenth round of allocations. It is granting nearly $350,000 to nonprofits, dividing that amount among 10 applicants. Community One was awarded $75,000 to help with roof replacements.
In addition, both Junior Achievement (JA) and Southern Indiana Mentoring Academy (SIMA) 100
were given $50,000 each. A portion of Junior Achievement’s grant will underwrite the salary
for a part-time Learning Loss Coordinator. This employee will develop a strategic, collaborative plan that
incorporates JA’s programming into learning loss intervention. The programming will be available across five Tri-State counties.
SIMA 100’s $50,000 grant will cover costs for family engagement programs and mentor recruitment. The organization aims to promote strong interpersonal skills, while reasserting a sense of positive hope for local youth.
Here’s a list of all the recipients:
- Organization: Boy Scouts of America, Buffalo Trace Council – Evansville, IN
- Awarded $46,000
- Organization: Chemo Buddies – Evansville, IN
- Awarded $26,000
- Organization: Community One – Evansville, IN
- Awarded $75,000
- Organization: Evansville African American Museum – Evansville, IN
- Awarded $30,000
- Organization: Feed Evansville – Evansville, IN
- Awarded $15,000
- Organization: Isaiah 117 Project – Princeton, IN
- Awarded $28,000
- Organization: Jacob’s Village – Evansville, IN
- Awarded $12,000
- Organization: Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana – Evansville, IN
- Awarded $50,000
- Organization: SIMA 100 – Evansville, IN
- Awarded $50,000
- Organization: The Way of Rockport Indiana – Rockport, IN
- Awarded $17,923
So far the Response Fund has awarded 181 grants to 114 nonprofits. In total, $5.3 million has been given to nonprofits for relief, recovery, and restoration needs related to the pandemic.
Applications for funding will be accepted until August 17. The final disbursements from the Fund will be made in September.