COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund gives $350,000 to nonprofits

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded a nineteenth round of allocations. It is granting nearly $350,000 to nonprofits, dividing that amount among 10 applicants. Community One was awarded $75,000 to help with roof replacements.

In addition, both Junior Achievement (JA) and Southern Indiana Mentoring Academy (SIMA) 100

were given $50,000 each. A portion of Junior Achievement’s grant will underwrite the salary

for a part-time Learning Loss Coordinator. This employee will develop a strategic, collaborative plan that

incorporates JA’s programming into learning loss intervention. The programming will be available across five Tri-State counties.

SIMA 100’s $50,000 grant will cover costs for family engagement programs and mentor recruitment. The organization aims to promote strong interpersonal skills, while reasserting a sense of positive hope for local youth.

Here’s a list of all the recipients:

Organization: Boy Scouts of America, Buffalo Trace Council – Evansville, IN Awarded $46,000

Organization: Chemo Buddies – Evansville, IN Awarded $26,000

Organization: Community One – Evansville, IN Awarded $75,000

Organization: Evansville African American Museum – Evansville, IN Awarded $30,000

Organization: Feed Evansville – Evansville, IN Awarded $15,000

Organization: Isaiah 117 Project – Princeton, IN Awarded $28,000

Organization: Jacob’s Village – Evansville, IN Awarded $12,000

Organization: Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana – Evansville, IN Awarded $50,000

Organization: SIMA 100 – Evansville, IN Awarded $50,000

Organization: The Way of Rockport Indiana – Rockport, IN Awarded $17,923



So far the Response Fund has awarded 181 grants to 114 nonprofits. In total, $5.3 million has been given to nonprofits for relief, recovery, and restoration needs related to the pandemic.



Applications for funding will be accepted until August 17. The final disbursements from the Fund will be made in September.