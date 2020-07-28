COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region announces seventh round of funding

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded another $102,640 to seven nonprofit agencies in the community. All together, the Response Fund has given more than $1,375,000 to over 60 area nonprofits and encourages nonprofits to continue applying for funding.

Funding will assist with food, operations, elderly and disabled care, mental health education, and shelter. Recipients of the most recent round of funding are:

Bread of Life Ministry, Inc. – Lynville, Indiana; $15,000

Feed Evansville; $23,700

Hangers (EVSC Foundation)- Evansville, Indiana; $10,000

Mental Health of America – Evansville, Indiana; $4,000

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley, Inc.; $20,000

SWIRCA – Evansville, Indiana; $12,000

YMCA of Southwestern Indiana; $17,940

Partnering with the Response Fund of Greater Evansville, the YMCA recently launched the Back To Work Recovery Childcare Program to help parents get back to work as more businesses reopen.

For more information or to donate, visit the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund website.

(This story was originally published on July 28, 2020)