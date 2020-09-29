COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region announces two more rounds of funding

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded two new rounds of funding, granting $283,700 to eight nonprofit agencies and $43,800 to four organizations in the community. The Response Fund has given more than 1.7 million dollars to over 70 area nonprofits.
As part of Round Eight, the Children’s Museum of Evansville was awarded $50,000 to fund building improvements and safety accommodations. A portion of the funds will go toward installing a sanitizing fogger and water bottle filling stations. The remainder will go to helping the museum stay up and running.
Recipients of the eighth and ninth rounds of funding are:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana – Evansville, Indiana; $25,000
- Habitat for Humanity of Evansville – Evansville, Indiana; $26,200
- Louis J. Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville – Evansville, Indiana; $50,000
- North Gibson Education Foundation – Princeton, Indiana; $20,000
- Posey County Council on Aging – Mount Vernon, Indiana; $20,000
- The Salvation Army – Evansville, Indiana; $125,000
- United Methodist Youth Home; $14,000
- Urban Seeds; $3,500
- Chemo Buddies – Evansville, Indiana; $15,000
- Dubois-Pike-Warrick Economic Opportunity Committee – Jasper, Indiana; $7,000
- Gibson County Fairgrounds Pavilion, Inc. – Princeton, Indiana; $7,800
- Henager Family Museum – Buckskin, Indiana; $14,000
For more information or to donate, visit the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund website.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 29, 2020)