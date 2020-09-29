COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region announces two more rounds of funding

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded two new rounds of funding, granting $283,700 to eight nonprofit agencies and $43,800 to four organizations in the community. The Response Fund has given more than 1.7 million dollars to over 70 area nonprofits.

As part of Round Eight, the Children’s Museum of Evansville was awarded $50,000 to fund building improvements and safety accommodations. A portion of the funds will go toward installing a sanitizing fogger and water bottle filling stations. The remainder will go to helping the museum stay up and running.

Recipients of the eighth and ninth rounds of funding are:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana – Evansville, Indiana; $25,000

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville – Evansville, Indiana; $26,200

Louis J. Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville – Evansville, Indiana; $50,000

North Gibson Education Foundation – Princeton, Indiana; $20,000

Posey County Council on Aging – Mount Vernon, Indiana; $20,000

The Salvation Army – Evansville, Indiana; $125,000

United Methodist Youth Home; $14,000

Urban Seeds; $3,500

Chemo Buddies – Evansville, Indiana; $15,000

Dubois-Pike-Warrick Economic Opportunity Committee – Jasper, Indiana; $7,000

Gibson County Fairgrounds Pavilion, Inc. – Princeton, Indiana; $7,800

Henager Family Museum – Buckskin, Indiana; $14,000

For more information or to donate, visit the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund website.

