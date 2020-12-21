COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund releases new nonprofit application

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region released a new nonprofit application Monday. The revised application continues to offer relief but also incorporates further progression into the two phases of recovery and restoration. These changes are meant to provide support for struggling agencies and reimagine how nonprofits can serve communities going forward.

A full list of objectives for all phases of relief, recovery and restoration can be found here.

Nonprofits serving the Greater Evansville Region of Gibson, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties are encouraged to apply and can find the new application on the COVID Response Fund website.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 21, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: