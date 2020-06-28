COVID-19 death reported at Perry Co. long term care facility

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Perry County Health Department announced another COVID-19 death at a long term care facility within the county, bringing the total in the county to seven.

The news comes just days after two deaths were also reported at long term care facilities in Perry County on Thursday. Due to privacy laws and out of respect to their families, the health department did not release any further information about the individuals who died.

According to the Perry County Health Department, 119 people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19, though 76 have recovered as of Sunday morning.

(This story was originally published on June 28, 2020)

