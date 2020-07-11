COVID-19 death reported at Perry County long term care facility

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Perry County Health Department confirmed that are now 10 COVID-19 associated deaths in the county after one new death was reported in a long term care facility Friday.

Due to privacy laws and out of respect for the family, no other information has been released. Overall, there are 147 known COVID-19 cases in Perry County, though 89 people have recovered.

