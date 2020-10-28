COVID-19 death reported at Tri-State nursing home

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton tells Eyewitness News a resident, 91, at Hamilton Pointe has died from COVID-19.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases continue to increase locally, with 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Warrick County Wednesday. Six COVID-19 deaths were also reported in Vanderburgh County Wednesday, as well as two COVID-19 deaths in Henderson County. Almost 70 percent of hospitalizations in Indiana are from people 60 years old and older. More than 1,300 Indiana National Guard members are being deployed to 133 long term care facilities across the state.

The Reopen Evansville Task Force announced COVID-19 testing for people who work and live in the Evansville area will be extended throughout November at the CK Newsome Center.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)

