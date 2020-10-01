COVID-19 death reported at Warrick County nursing home

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton tells Eyewitness News a resident, 90, died as a result of COVID-19 at Woodmont Health Campus in Boonville Thursday morning.

Ten Woodmont Health Campus residents have died from the virus in the past two weeks. 43 COVID-19 cases were reported at the facility September 17. A resident, 98, at Transcendent Healthcare in Boonville died from the virus in a Vanderburgh Co. hospital Wednesday.

