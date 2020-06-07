COVID-19 death reported in Dubois County

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Dubois County Health Department confirmed a new death in the county Sunday, bringing the total to four deaths there.

The news comes as the county announced 12 new COVID-19 cases Sunday bringing the total to 227 cases, out of approximately 1727 tests completed.

However, the number of recovered cases in the county remained at 145 cases.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 7, 2020)

LATEST STORIES: