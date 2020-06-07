COVID-19 death reported in Dubois County

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Dubois County Health Department confirmed a new death in the county Sunday, bringing the total to four deaths there.
The news comes as the county announced 12 new COVID-19 cases Sunday bringing the total to 227 cases, out of approximately 1727 tests completed.
However, the number of recovered cases in the county remained at 145 cases.
June 7, 2020
