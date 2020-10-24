COVID-19 death reported in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department reported one COVID-19 death in Henderson County Saturday, the 31st confirmed COVID-19 fatality in the county since the pandemic began.

The death comes as cases continue to increase across Western Kentucky. 39 of the 88 newly confirmed cases come from Daviess County, with 16 coming from Henderson County. Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Webster, and Union counties all saw multiple new cases as well.

Across the health department’s seven county service area, there have been 4,853 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 4,015 recoveries. The death reported in Henderson County is the 85th COVID-19 death reported by the Green River District Health Department.

The Green River District Health Department is also offering COVID-19 testing at clinic locations across western Kentucky. Testing is free, but people looking to get tested must register online first.

Location Dates Times Daviess County Health Center October 28, November 4, 10, 18, & 24 9:00 a.m.-11:30 am. Hancock County Health Center October 28, November 4, 10, 18, & 25 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Henderson County Health Center October 28, November 4, 9, 18, & 23 8:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. McLean County Health Center October 28, November 4, 10, 18, & 25 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Ohio County Health Center October 27, November 2, 10, 17, & 24 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Union County Health Center October 28, November 4, 10, 18, & 23 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Webster County Health Center October 28, November 4, 9, 18, & 23 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

(This story was originally published on October 24, 2020)

