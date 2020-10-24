COVID-19 death reported in Henderson Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department reported one COVID-19 death in Henderson County Saturday, the 31st confirmed COVID-19 fatality in the county since the pandemic began.

The death comes as cases continue to increase across Western Kentucky. 39 of the 88 newly confirmed cases come from Daviess County, with 16 coming from Henderson County. Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Webster, and Union counties all saw multiple new cases as well.

Across the health department’s seven county service area, there have been 4,853 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 4,015 recoveries. The death reported in Henderson County is the 85th COVID-19 death reported by the Green River District Health Department.

The Green River District Health Department is also offering COVID-19 testing at clinic locations across western Kentucky. Testing is free, but people looking to get tested must register online first.

LocationDatesTimes
Daviess County Health CenterOctober 28, November 4, 10, 18, & 249:00 a.m.-11:30 am.
Hancock County Health CenterOctober 28, November 4, 10, 18, & 259:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Henderson County Health CenterOctober 28, November 4, 9, 18, & 238:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
McLean County Health CenterOctober 28, November 4, 10, 18, & 252:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.
Ohio County Health CenterOctober 27, November 2, 10, 17, & 249:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Union County Health CenterOctober 28, November 4, 10, 18, & 2310:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Webster County Health CenterOctober 28, November 4, 9, 18, & 239:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 24, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories