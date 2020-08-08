COVID-19 death reported in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Muhlenberg County Health Department confirmed one new death from COVID-19 in the county Saturday.

The death is the 11th reported in the county and the first since August 1. The news also comes as the health department reported seven new cases, the highest single-day total since July 14. Overall, there are 626 reported COVID-19 related cases in Muhlenberg County, though there have been 590 recoveries.

Earlier Saturday, the Green River District Health Department confirmed 32 new cases across its seven-county service area, with 20 cases in Daviess County alone.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2020)

