COVID-19 death reported in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Muhlenberg County Health Department confirmed a ninth COVID-19 death in the county Thursday.

Of the nine deaths in the country, three have come from Green River Correctional Complex. Overall, nearly 400 of the county’s 581 total cases came from that facility, though there are no active cases there.

There are 39 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized. 533 people have recovered from the virus in Muhlenberg County.

(This story was originally published on July 18, 2020)

