COVID-19 death reported in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Perry County Health Department confirmed another “COVID-19 associated death” in the county Thursday, bringing the total in the county to 12.

While no other information was released, the health department says the individual was a resident at a long term care facility who died in a local hospital.

Testing in Perry County will continue Tuesday at the Community Building in Tell City at 601 16th St. No appointment is necessary but masks are required. Anyone over 13 years old can get a test for free, regardless of insurance.

(This story was originally published on July 18, 2020)

