COVID-19 death reported in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana State Department of Health announced one more COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh County Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 29 confirmed deaths.

The news comes as the state reported in the county 44 new cases, bringing the total to 3271 COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in Vanderburgh County held steady at 3.8 percent, down slightly from 3.9 percent Friday.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 19, 2020)

