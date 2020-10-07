COVID-19 death reported in Wayne County

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT)- The Wayne County Health Department reported another death Wednesday, the second in as many days. Wayne County now has nine confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The news comes as the county reported five new COVID-19 cases, including a man in his 90s, bringing the total to 332 cases since the pandemic began. Wayne County continues to have the highest number of cases among the Illinois counties in our Tri-State region, with over 100 more COVID-19 cases than White County.

Overall, 262 people have recovered from the virus in Wayne County.

