COVID-19 death reported in Wayne County

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT)- The Wayne County Health Department confirmed another COVID-19 death in the county Tuesday.

The death brings the countywide total to eight, and it is the first COVID-19 death reported there since September 28. The news comes as the county reported seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 327 known COVID-19 cases, the most among our Illinois Tri-State counties. The eight COVID-19 deaths reported in Wayne County are also the highest among our Illinois Tri-State counties. 258 people have recovered from the virus in Wayne County.

On Tuesday, the Egyptian Health Department confirmed two new cases in White County, bringing the total in the county to 194 known COVID-19 cases while the Wabash County Health Department announced three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 183 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

