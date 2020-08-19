COVID-19 drive-up testing site coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Health Department will host a drive-up COVID-19 testing site on August 25 from 5-7 p.m. or until test supplies run out.

Testing is free and will take place at 4100 Covert Ave, which is the location of the former Health South Rehab Hospital.

No appointment is needed, but testing is only available for Evansville and Vanderburgh County residents. You also do not need symptoms to be tested.

Those who are unable to drive to the testing site can walk up to receive a test.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 19, 2020)

