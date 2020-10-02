COVID-19 outbreak reported at Sebree nursing facility

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT)- Redbanks Colonial Terrace, a skilled nursing facility in Sebree, says 29 residents and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Green River District Health Department says people in these kinds of facilities are a vulnerable population to the virus.
(This story was originally published on October 2, 2020)
