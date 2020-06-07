COVID-19 related death reported in Tri-State

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) confirmed a COVID-19 related death in Daviess County, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to seven.

Overall, 12 people across the GRDHD’s seven-county service area have died from the virus, including four deaths in Henderson County and one in McLean County.

The health department also announced two new cases, both in Daviess County. So far, 81 percent of the 723 known cases in the GRDHD’s service area have seen a recovery.

Curbside testing will be offered June 9 and 16 outside the GRDHD’s testing sites in McLean and Ohio counties. On June 10 and 17, testing will be offered at clinic locations in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union, and Webster counties. The GRDHD will also offer testing from its mobile unit in Providence and Sebree on June 11.

People looking to get tested will need to register online first.

