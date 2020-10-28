COVID-19 relief fund announces new recipients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region announced it gave nearly $245,000 to five local nonprofits in the tenth round of funding allocation Wednesday.

The Response Fund says it has donated $1.9 million to 83 funding applicants since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with $1.5 million allocated to relief efforts, $335,000 for recovery initiatives, and $45,000 for restoration efforts.

The latest round of funding covers emergency food service, family support for preschool, personal protective and sanitization equipment, expansion of a collaborative nonprofit assistance tracking program, and the development of “safe spaces” in rehabilitation and senior centers.

The response fund will be releasing new criteria soon for funding recovery and renovation efforts but agencies are still encouraged to apply for funds online. Donations can also be made by credit card online or by check at any Old National Bank and Heritage Federal Credit Union branches. Checks should reference “COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region (or GERF)” in the memo. Contributions may also be mailed to: United Way of Southwestern Indiana, 318 Main Street, Suite 504, Evansville, IN 47708. For stock or ACH transactions, please call 812-421-7476.

Funding recipients

Organization: Feed Evansville – Evansville, Indiana

Awarded $97,000

Organization: For Evansville – Evansville, Indiana

Awarded $45,000

Organization: Gibson County Area Rehabilitation Centers, Inc. – Princeton, Indiana

Awarded $30,042

Organization: Gibson County Council on Aging – Princeton, Indiana

Awarded $38,424

Organization: Nazarene Baptist Church/Joshua Academy Preschool – Evansville, Indiana

Awarded $34,310