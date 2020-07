COVID-19 Response Fund donates more funds to local organizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region announced the sixth found of funds for local organizations to help Tri-Staters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organization: ARK Crisis Child Care Center. – Evansville, Indiana: Awarded $35,000

Organization: Aurora, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana: Awarded $20,000

Organization: Bethany Apostolic Church – Evansville, Indiana: Awarded $5,000

Organization: Boys & Girls Club of Evansville: Awarded $20,000

Organization: Evansville Christian Life Center: Awarded $20,000

Organization: Isaiah 117 Project, Inc. – Princeton, Indiana: Awarded $10,000

Organization: Nazarene Baptist Church (Joshua Academy Preschool) – Evansville, Indiana:

Awarded $12,837

Organization: New Hope Community Development Co. (Bridge Builders) – Evansville, Indiana: Awarded $17,000

Organization: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation – Evansville, Indiana: Awarded $15,000

Organization: Tri-State Food Bank, Inc. – Evansville, Indiana: Awarded $24,163

The Response Fund has awarded a total of $1,272,424 to over 60 area nonprofits and encourages non-profits to continue applying for funding.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: