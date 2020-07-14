COVID-19 testing beginning in Perry County Tuesday

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is bringing walk-in COVID-19 testing to Tell City.

Testing will take place Tuesday, July 14 through Friday, July 17 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., as well as July 21-25 at the same times.

The site will be located at the Community Building, 601 16th Street in Tell City. No appointment is necessary, and masks are required.

Anyone over age 13 can get a free test, regardless of insurance status, and those getting tested do not need to have symptoms.

If you have questions, call the Perry County Health Department at 812-547-2746.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)

