COVID-19 testing coming to Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana State Department of Health is conducting COVID-19 testing in Tell City starting July 28 through August 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing will be completed at the Community Building at 601 16th Street, no appointments for testing will be necessary.
(This story was originally published on July 25, 2020)
