COVID-19 testing coming to Tell City

FILE – In this May 23, 2020, file photo, a vehicle arrives at COVID-19 testing site at Steele Indian School Park, in Phoenix. Coronavirus cases are rising in nearly half the U.S. states, as states are rolling back lockdowns. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana State Department of Health is conducting COVID-19 testing in Tell City starting July 28 through August 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Testing will be completed at the Community Building at 601 16th Street, no appointments for testing will be necessary.

(This story was originally published on July 25, 2020)

