COVID-19 testing extended at CK Newsome Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Reopen Evansville Task Force announced COVID-19 testing will be extended throughout November at the CK Newsome Center.

Testing is available for anyone who lives and works in the Evansville area but registration is required. Anyone looking for a test can go online or call 888-634-1116. Testing is free to anyone, regardless of insurance status, but people with existing insurance will be asked to provide that information during the scheduling process. Testing runs Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The site was made possible by a collaboration between Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, the Vanderburgh County Health Department, and the Indiana State Department of Health. The testing site is administered by Optum Serve. The Green River District Health Department also announced testing dates throughout the rest of October and November at clinic sites throughout its seven-county service area in western Kentucky.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)

