COVID-19 testing returns to Madisonville North Hopkins High School

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- Another round of COVID-19 testing hosted by Kroger Health at Madisonville North Hopkins High School started Tuesday.

The testing runs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and people looking to get tested do not need an appointment. It comes as Hopkins County officials reported four new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. More than 270 Hopkins County residents have tested positive for the virus, though nearly 200 have recovered.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

