COVID-19 testing site coming to Vanderburgh County Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Any resident of Evansville and Vanderburgh County can get a COVID-19 test Thursday.
The testing site will be located at 4100 Covert Avenue from 5-7 p.m.; that is the parking lot of the former Health South Rehab Hospital.
Testing is free of charge, but those with insurance will be asked to provide insurance information for billing purposes.
You do not need to have symptoms, and no appointment is required. Tests will be done on a first come, first serve basis, and walk-up testing is being offered for those who cannot drive to the site.
(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)
