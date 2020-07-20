COVID-19 testing to continue at CK Newsome Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Free COVID-19 testing will continue at Evansville’s CK Newsome Center through August. So far, more than 1,100 people have been tested at the site in the past two weeks.

Testing runs Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Testing is available for people who live and work in the Evansville region. You do have to register before getting testing. You can register here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)