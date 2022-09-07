OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) A new booster is in town to fight COVID.

Hospitals and health departments start administering the latest vaccine booster. The latest dose targets the Omicron variant. Health officials say the boosters could become an annual thing.

At Owensboro Health, the recently arrived doses are preparing to go into the arms of those wanting more protection against COVID-19.

“We’re seeing a lot of similar interest to when the vaccine came out. A lot of phone calls have been coming in the last couple of weeks,” said BC Childress, Pharmacy Dir. at Owensboro Health. He says at least 75 doses were administered today. Childress also says this could lead to annual doses.

“That is the hope that it can become an annual campaign, like the flu vaccine campaign, but it’s still going to require data, how this rolls out, what variants arise after the Omicron variant,” he explained.

Shawn Werner of the Dubois County Health Department says his agency estimates it administered 70 to 80 doses today. Ascension St. Vincent Chief Medical Officer Dr. Heidi Dunniway says they started administering the new vaccine a few days ago, and she expects interest from those looking for protection against omicron variant.

“We think there will be a large number of people that have been waiting for this bivalent vaccine so that they can make sure they’ve got full proof coverage,” said Dr. Dunniway.

Dunniway also encourages people to get their flu shot and COVID0 vaccine booster, since a few cases of influenza are already being reported.

Doctors say to get the latest vaccine booster, it must be at least two months or more since your last dose.

(This story was originally published on September 7, 2022)