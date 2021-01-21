COVID advisory issued for people who attended meeting in Mt. Carmel

MT. CARMEL, Ill (WEHT) The Wabash County Health Department is issuing an advisory for people who attended a meeting for the Ambassador Christian Academy on N. Market Street on Tuesday, January 19. They say you might have been exposed to COVID.

If you develop symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, chills, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, you’re urged to get tested.

Daily testing is done at the Wabash County Health Department from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday and Saturday.

