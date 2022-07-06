OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. New case numbers from the Green River District Health Department show a concerning trend.

Weekly cases have jumped in Daviess County. In the Owensboro area, 44 new cases were reported on May 4.

It’s been a steady climb since then. Just yesterday as of July 5, 364 new cases were reported.

That’s almost double the number of cases from the week before. The CDC has also elevated Daviess County from the low community spread level to medium.