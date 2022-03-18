(WEHT) – Saturday marks the two year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in the Tri-State. Since then, the are has been through a lot with stay at home orders, restaurants shutting down and health officials asking everyone to separate and even cancel holiday gatherings.

Eyewitness News Daybreak spoke with officials from Ascension St. Vincent, Deaconess and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital as well as Governor Andy Beshear about what has changed since two years ago, and what we might expect in the future. You can view all four interviews in the video players below: