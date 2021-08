DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Dubois County Courthouse in Jasper is set to be the home of a new memorial.

A memorial recognizing the COVID-19 pandemic has been approved by the county commission. The five foot tall structure will have a circular design and will be surrounded by benches.

Inscriptions will honor front line workers, as well as Dubois County residents who have died as a result of COVID.

The memorial is expected to cost around $11,000 and will not be paid for with taxpayer money.