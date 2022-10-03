EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It Takes a Village (ITV) is accepting applications for the 9th Annual Helping Hounds Craft Fair on November 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials with ITV say the event will be at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, located at 5130 Lincoln Avenue, in Evansville, and it costs $1 to get in. ITV says there will be over 50 booths and unique items. ITV officials say there will be crafters, vendors, silent auction, door prizes and food.

If anyone is interested in reserving a booth, organizers ask that they complete the application here. For more information, please contact Monica at itvmonica@gmail.com.