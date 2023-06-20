HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Craig Ferguson, the former host of the Late Late Show, will make his return to the Victory Theatre in Evansville on November 9 as part of his “The Fancy Rascal Tour.”

The Scottish-American comedian, actor, writer and television host received a Peabody Award in 2009 for his interview with South African archbishop Desmond Tutu. He has written three books, as well as written and starred in three films.

Tickets will go on sale on June 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.