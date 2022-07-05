EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One person was left injured early Tuesday evening after a bus struck a moped in the Jacobsville area of Evansville.

Evansville Central Dispatch tells us it happened at Read and Oregon Street. Officials say the call for the accident came in around 5:02 p.m.

According to a dispatch supervisor, the rider of the moped was hurt, but they cannot release further details of their injuries. Officials say AMR and an ambulance were called to the scene following the crash.

