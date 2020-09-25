Crash closes eastbound lanes on Western Kentucky Parkway near Central City

MUHLENBURGH CO, Ky (WEHT) A crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway just outside Central City has both eastbound lanes closed.

According to KYTC, there is an overturned oil tanker about a 1.5 miles from the Ohio County line. Clean up was originally expected to take four hours but is now expected to take an additional five hours longer.

A detour has been established using Exit 58. Turn right onto US 431 north, take US 62 east to Ohio County/Beaver Dam, and US 231 to get back on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene.

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)

