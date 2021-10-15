Crash damages downtown Henderson building

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police have arrested a woman involved in a crash that damaged a building and power pole late Thursday.

HPD officers responded to 120 North Elm Street just before 10:00 p.m. where they found an SUV that had collided with multiple objects.

Police said Donna Hatfield first hit a building on North Elm Street before hitting a power pole. Hatfield is said to then have also hit a lamp post across from the building.

HPD describes the damage to the building as “significant”. The power pole that was struck had to be replaced by crew with Henderson Municipal Power and Light.

The work to replace the power pole closed North Elm between 1st and 2nd Street for an extended period of time.

Hatfield was arrested on a charge of Driving Under the Influence.